Mississippi State Officially Names Zac Selmon New Athletic Director

Mississippi State and university president Mark Keenum held a press conference this morning, formally introducing Zac Selmon as the university's new athletic director.

Prior to his hiring, Selmon was Oklahoma's deputy athletic director for external engagement and advancement, and under Oklahoma's athletic director Joe Castiglione, Selmon was speculated by some to be the athletic director in waiting prior to his hiring at Mississippi State.

Selmon also comes from a decorated background of rich football history. Three members from the Selmon family, his father Dewey and his uncles Lucious and Lee Roy, all played football at Oklahoma, where all three were named All-Americans.

Zac himself also played as a tight end at Wake Forest as a four-year starter before coming to Oklahoma in 2010 to pursue a masters degree in intercollegiate athletics administration.

As part of another historical moment, Zac Selmon becomes the first African American athletic director in the university's more than centrury-long history.

“In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best athletics department administrators,” university president Mark Keenum said. “After an extensive review of those outstanding candidates, I am convinced that in Zac Selmon we found an outstanding leader with a servant’s heart – a leader who has extensive experience at two Power Five universities and who understands and shares our relentless commitment to achieving and maintaining excellence in our Bulldog athletics programs – all of them.”

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity and a professional journey that I’m ready to begin,” Selmon said. “I want to thank Dr. Keenum for his confidence in me. I’m grateful to my family for preparing me from an early age to work hard and trust in God. I have a deep and abiding respect for Mississippi State’s traditions and the role this university plays in taking care of what matters in this state and nation. My family and I are eager to join the Bulldog family.”

Selmon takes over the athletic department from interim athletic director Bracky Brett, who took over in November 2022, after Mississippi State original athletic director John Cohen left to accept the same position at Auburn.

Keenum thanked Brett for his efforts as the interim athletic director for the past few months while the Bulldogs searched for a more permanent replacement.

“The continued success MSU has enjoyed during the search would not have been possible without the steady hand, hard work and wisdom of Bracky Brett," Keenum said. "Our university, our fan base, owes you a tremendous debt of gratitude.”