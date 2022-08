Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named to Golden Arm Award Watch List

Mississippi State junior quarterback Will Rogers has been named to the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, as was announced by the organization on Wednesday.

The award is presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

Players are selected based on performance on and off of the field. The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee. The committee is composed of college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players.

Rogers completed 73.9% of his passes for 4,739 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season, breaking the SEC single-game completion rate against Kentucky (92.3%).

Here's a look at the complete watch list:

Grayson McCall , Coastal Carolina

Tanner McKee, Stanford

Cade McNamara, Michigan

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Tanner Mordecai, SMU

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Dylan Morris, Washington

Bo Nix, Oregon

Chance Nolan, Oregon State

Aidan O’Connell , Purdue

N’Kosi Perry, Florida Atlantic

Spencer Petras, Iowa

Jack Plummer, California

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Daniel Richardson, Central Michigan

Cameron Rising , Utah

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Kurtis Rourke, Ohio

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech

Kedon Slovis, Pittsburgh

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Clayton Tune, Houston

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Grant Wells, Virginia Tech

Hayden Wolff, Old Dominion

Bryce Young, Alabama

Holton Ahlers, East Carolina

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Gerry Bohanon, South Florida

Logan Bonner, Utah State

Charlie Brewer, Liberty

Chase Brice, Appalachian State

Davis Brin, Tulsa

Braxton Burmeister, San Diego State

Zach Calzada, Auburn

Hudson Card, Texas

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Chase Cunningham, Middle Tennessee

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Jayden Daniels, LSU

JT Daniels, West Virginia

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Jarret Doege, Western Kentucky

Max Duggan, TCU

Dequan Finn, Toledo

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, BYU

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Dylan Hopkins, UAB

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Haynes King, Texas A&M

Devin Leary, NC State

Will Levis, Kentucky

Brendon Lewis, Colorado

Rocky Lombardi, Northern Illinois

Adrian Martinez, Kansas State

D’Wan Mathis, Temple