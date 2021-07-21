Former Auburn Coach on Bulldogs QB Battle: 'That's a Real Interesting One Brewing'

The Bulldogs' starting quarterback is expected to be Jack Abraham or Will Rogers in 2021.

Several quarterback battles are taking place in the Southeastern Conference into fall camp.

One of those to watch is a "wide open" competition between the signal-callers at Mississippi State, which is expected to come down to Will Rogers and Jack Abraham.

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik is one person who has taken a particular interest in what the Bulldogs have going on there.

That comes down to the way Rogers finished the season as just a true freshman and what the graduate transfer Abraham has shown he can do.

“There’s a real interesting one brewing at Mississippi State,” Chizik said on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s ‘College Football Live.“Mike Leach likes to bring in transfer quarterbacks, but Will Rogers last year, the freshman quarterback essentially tore up the month of November with 1,000 yards throwing the football and no interceptions. He might’ve been the leader in the month of November, but now enters Jack Abraham. He’s a transfer from Southern Miss. He threw for 3,500 yards his junior year. Had a great spring game in the Maroon and White game. Look for this to be a battle. Everyone kind of thought it was a foregone conclusion that Will Rogers wins the battle, but with this Air Raid offense, you know Mike Leach is going to play the best guy. Period.”

Chizik is right -- Mike Leach will play the best guy, whether it ends up being the one the media seems to have largely favored or not.

We shouldn't expect Leach to do a lot of going back and forth between two options over a long period of time, either.

“You never know if you make the perfect choice but you make the best choice you can,” Leach told me last year. “At some point, you have to decide who you’re going to invest the reps in. Once you invest the reps in them then they’ll improve and flourish. The worst thing you can do is not make up your mind and you’ll make everybody mediocre.”