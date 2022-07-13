Mississippi State junior QB Will Rogers is garnering no shortage of attention ahead of the 2022 season.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was flying under the radar in 2021, but that won't be lasting much longer as Rogers is expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC and possibly the nation in 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder had a solid 2021 overall showing despite some offensive struggles in the beginning that got much better in the back half of the season.

He finished out the year with a completion rate of 73.9%, 4,739 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions, ranking highly in numerous statistical categories.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers holds the third-highest adjusted completion percentage in a season (81.4% in 2021) since 2014, behind only Joe Burrow (81.9% in 2019) and Mac Jones (84.2% in 2020).

When Pro Football Focus released its FBS top-50 preseason quarterback rankings, Rogers came in at No. 16, ahead of Jaren Hall (BYU) and just behind Aidan O'Connell (Purdue).

Only two SEC quarterbacks were ranked ahead of Rogers, with Bryce Young (Alabama) at No. 1 and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) at No. 3.

It's clear the game has slowed down for Rogers and that he's one of the most accurate quarterbacks taking the field in 2022 -- which is partially a product of how much Mike Leach's Air Raid offense stresses accuracy and being a solid overall passer -- and the potential for a meteoric rise will be something to watch in the fall.

Here's a look at the complete top-20 quarterbacks from Anthony Treash's list:

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

2. Caleb Williams, USC

3. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

4. CJ Stroud, Ohio State

5. Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

6. Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

7. Brennan Armstrong, UVA

8. Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

9. Kedon Slovis, Pittsburgh

10. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

11. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

12. Devin Leary, NC State

13. Clayton Tune, Houston

14. Malik Cunningham, Louisville

15. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

16. Will Rogers, Mississippi State

17. Jaren Hall, BYU

18. Quinn Ewers, Texas

19. Will Levis, Kentucky

20. Tanner Mordecai, SMU