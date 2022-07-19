Anytime there is a preseason ranking, it can set up expectations for fans could see on the field this fall. Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus sees Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers ranking among the top four in the SEC.

Along with Rogers in the ranking are Bryce Young of Alabama, Spencer Rattler of South Carolina and Will Levis of Kentucky.

The Junior signal-caller finished third in the FBS for total passing with 4,739 yards. Rogers’ total sits at third most for a single season in SEC history.

Bryce Young is considered one of the country's top quarterbacks, coming fresh off his Heisman Trophy season. However, Rogers could have something to say about that in 2022.

His 2021 season marked only the second time in 22 years that a quarterback threw for 4,700+ yards, 35+ touchdowns, and completed at least 73 percent of his passes. The other player to do so is former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow.

Rogers is also a name to watch for the 2023 NFL Draft. Depending on how he finishes this season, he could end up in the conversation with Young and CJ Stroud out of Ohio State as someone teams will consider early on in the draft.

Regardless of where he ends up in the final rankings this season, Rogers will look to improve upon his impressive 2021 campaign and bring home some hardware for the Bulldogs.