Mississippi State rebuilds wide receiver room ahead of fast-coming season
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State’s wide receiver room will look significantly different in 2025 after major offseason changes.
That's what happens when some of the top producers leave and replacements from from the transfer portal.
The Bulldogs, led by second-year coach Jeff Lebby, lost their leading receiver Kevin Coleman to the transfer portal after a standout season in which he caught 74 passes for 932 yards and six touchdowns.
State also parted ways with Mario Craver, Kelly Akharaiyi, and several other receivers who either transferred or graduated, leaving a critical void on the roster.
Ayden Williams, a Ridgeland native and former Ole Miss receiver, headlines the group of new arrivals. Williams transferred to Mississippi State in January and brings high expectations despite limited production at Ole Miss. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound sophomore is considered one of the most talented receivers on the Bulldogs’ roster.
“He’s a talented young man that has the ability to be a good player as he continues to grow at the position,” Lebby said during SEC Media Days (SEC Sports).
The Bulldogs also added Brenen Thompson, a transfer from Oklahoma, where he played for Lebby. Thompson’s speed is expected to make an immediate impact. He averaged 34.4 yards per catch last season, finishing with 241 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.
Thompson represented Mississippi State at SEC Media Days, a sign of his expected role in 2025.
Anthony Evans, who transferred from Georgia, is another addition known for his speed and special teams ability. Markus Allen joins from Eastern Michigan after recording 43 catches for 651 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Cam Thompson comes from Northern Illinois, and Jaron Glover arrives from Michigan State, where he had back-to-back productive seasons.
Jordan Mosley is Mississippi State’s top returning wideout. Mosley caught 23 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Ricky Johnson and Sanfrisco Magee also return, but both have limited college experience. Johnson caught two passes for nine yards as a freshman, while Magee made one catch but impressed coaches in the spring game.
Replacing Coleman’s production will be a challenge. Mississippi State did not add any receivers in the late spring transfer window, signaling the coaching staff’s confidence in the current group. Lebby said the overhaul was necessary.
“Changing the entire receiver room has helped us tremendously and it’s helped the locker room,” Lebby said.
Chad Bumphis, Mississippi State’s wide receivers coach and a former Bulldog standout, is responsible for developing the new-look group. Bumphis said competition and fundamentals would be key.
The Bulldogs also added several freshmen, including Gracen Harris, AJ Lewis, Isaiah Mitchell and Davian Jackson. While none are expected to start immediately, they provide needed depth.
Analysts across the SEC are watching to see if a clear No. 1 receiver will emerge. Williams and Thompson are both considered candidates, but chemistry and experience are concerns with so many new faces.
“This is a group with a lot of potential, but also a lot to prove,” an SEC Network analyst said during Media Days coverage.
Mississippi State’s offense under Lebby is expected to be fast-paced and wide receiver-friendly. The team will need someone to fill the role of primary target, as has been the case in Lebby’s previous stops.
The Bulldogs’ success in 2025 may depend on how quickly the new and returning receivers can adjust to the system and develop chemistry with the quarterback.
“We know what’s at stake,” Mosley said. “We lost a lot, but we gained a lot too. It’s about who steps up now.”
Mississippi State opens the season on the road against Southern Miss. The performance of the wide receivers will be a major storyline as the Bulldogs look to contend in the Southeastern Conference.
For Mississippi State, the goal is not only to replace lost production but also to establish a foundation for the future with a blend of transfers, returning players, and freshmen.
Maybe the biggest question can't be answered until they start playing games. That's what kind of comfort level Blake Shapen and the other quarterbacks have with them.