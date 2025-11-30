First Mississippi State football player announces intent to enter transfer portal
With Mississippi State’s season officially over with enough six win teams to fill the bowl game schedule, the offseason can begin in earnest for the Bulldogs.
And it’s already started.
Wide receiver Jordan Mosley is entering the transfer portal, he announced in a social media post.
“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to play this game at the highest level. Thank you to the staff, my teammates, and everyone who supported me on and off the field. The lessons, memories, and relationships I’ve gained here will always stay with me,” Mosley said in his post. “After much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal in search of the right fit to continue growing and pursuing the best version of myself as a player to fulfill my goals.
“I appreciate everyone who has supported me and I’m thankful for the growth this chapter has given me. Forever grateful. On to the next chapter.”
Mosley was expected to be one of the top wide receivers for Mississippi State this season, but had only eight catches for 168 yards and one touchdown. The lone touchdown as a 75-yard reception against Alcorn State.
But as the season progressed, Mosley’s playing time went down and Ole Miss transfer Ayden Williams started getting playing time.
Mosley leaves Starkville with 36 total catches in three seasons for 661 yards and five touchdowns.
Mosley has already used his five years of eligibility and will have to gain a waiver from the NCAA for a sixth year.
Taylor’s Take
This is likely the first of many announcements from players entering the transfer portal. That’s just what college sports, especially football, is nowadays.
Mosley is just the first and considering his production this season, isn’t surprising he’s decided to enter the transfer portal. More announcements will come as the coaching staff evaluates the season.
“We're gonna be evaluating every single bit of it,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “We've got to continue to make sure we're making every single roster move that we need to continue to build the depth that we need so that we can sustain instead of just having good moments. I think that's a critical piece of it.
“We've had some really good moments. We have not sustained and definitely haven't sustained the way we need to these last three weeks defensively. And so again, as we get to it, and it is, it's gonna start with the evaluation of our roster, seeing exactly where we're at, and evaluating every single piece of it as we get ready to get into the offseason.”
There’s only one transfer portal window this offseason and that opens January 2.