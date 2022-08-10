Mississippi State Receives Votes in Preseason Coaches Poll
The Preseason Coaches poll was released earlier this week and the Mississippi State Bulldogs were among the many teams who did not make the cut for the top 25 teams.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise considering the lack of national spotlight that seems to be on Mississippi State every preseason, but it's important to note the Bulldogs did crack into several rankings last season and should be expected to do more of the same in 2022 with players who could go early on in the draft on both sides of the ball.
Junior quarterback Will Rogers is expected to be among the best passers in the Southeastern Conference and it's not off the table for him to have a meteoric rise and become a first-round pick depending on how this year plays out.
While MSU was not listed in the top 25 teams, it received 19 votes in the poll. If the Bulldogs start the season on an upswing, it's reasonable to believe they could make it into these rankings as early as after the Week 1 game is played.
Here's a look at the complete top 25 from the coaches poll:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Michigan
7. Texas A&M
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
Read More
11. Oklahoma State
12. Oregon
13. NC State
14. Michigan State
15. Southern California
16. Pittsburgh
17. Miami
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. Wisconsin
21. Kentucky
22. Cincinnati
23. Arkansas
24. Mississippi
25. Houston
MSU is set to open the 2022 season against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.