The Preseason Coaches poll was released earlier this week and the Mississippi State Bulldogs were among the many teams who did not make the cut for the top 25 teams.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise considering the lack of national spotlight that seems to be on Mississippi State every preseason, but it's important to note the Bulldogs did crack into several rankings last season and should be expected to do more of the same in 2022 with players who could go early on in the draft on both sides of the ball.

Junior quarterback Will Rogers is expected to be among the best passers in the Southeastern Conference and it's not off the table for him to have a meteoric rise and become a first-round pick depending on how this year plays out.

While MSU was not listed in the top 25 teams, it received 19 votes in the poll. If the Bulldogs start the season on an upswing, it's reasonable to believe they could make it into these rankings as early as after the Week 1 game is played.

Here's a look at the complete top 25 from the coaches poll:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. Southern California

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Mississippi

25. Houston

MSU is set to open the 2022 season against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.