Skip to main content

Mississippi State Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Opening Game Against Memphis

Here's what Mississippi State football's depth chart looks like ahead of the first game of the season as the Bulldogs meet Memphis.

Mississippi State football released its official depth chart ahead of this Saturday's season-opening game against Memphis. 

The chart features the team's projected first team and second team. There are plenty of familiar returners and a few surprises. 

Offense

QB: Will Rogers, Sawyer Robertson 

RB: Jo'quavious Marks OR Dillon Johnson OR Simeon Price 

WR-X: Rara Thomas, Lideatrick Griffin OR Justin Robinson 

WR-Z: Caleb Ducking, Antonio Harmon OR Jordan Mosley 

WR-Y: Rufus Harvey, Jaden Walley OR Scoobie Ford 

WR-H: Austin Williams, Jamire Calvin

LT: Kwatrivous Johnson, Percy Lewis

LG: Nick Jones, Reed Buys 

OC: LaQuinston Sharp, Steven Losoya III

RG: Cole Smith, Albert Reese IV

RT: Kameron Jones OR Albert Reese IV

Defense

DE: Jordan Davis, De'Monte Russell

NT: Cameron Young, Nathan Pickering

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DT: Jaden Crumedy, Randy Charlton

SAM: Tyrus Wheat, Sherman Timbs

MIKE: Nathaniel Watson, JP Purvis

WILL: Jett Johnson, DeShawn Page

CB: Decamerion Richardson, Marcus Banks 

S: Jackie Matthews, Dylan Lawrence

S: Collin Duncan, Shawn Preston Jr.

S: Jalen Green, Corey Ellington

CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Esaias Furdge

Special Teams

K: Massimo Biscardi, Ben Raybon OR Jordan Kennedy

P: Archer Trafford OR George Georgopoulos 

KO: Ben Raybon , Massimo Biscardi OR Hudson Hollenbeck

KR: Lideatrick Griffin, Zavion Thomas

PR: Austin Williams OR Emmanuel Forbes

LS: Hayes Hammond, Rex Robich

H: George Goergopoulos, Archer Trafford

USATSI_16970667 (3)
Football

Mississippi State Football Countdown: Previewing the Bulldogs' Six SEC West Foes

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_16881590
Football

2022 College Football Season: How to Watch Every Week 1 SEC Matchup

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17157298
Football

Mississippi State Football Countdown: Top Seven Plays from 2021 Season

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_16972868 (1)
Football

Mississippi State Football Countdown: Eight Bulldogs Who Could Stand Out As 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17064003
Football

Bulldogs LB Among PFF's Highest-Graded Returners

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17230800 (2)
Football

What Everyone is Saying About What Mississippi State's 2022 Overall Record Could Be

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_16780430
Football

How to Bet: Mississippi State vs. Memphis Betting Odds, Point Spread

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17061647
Football

Mississippi State Football Countdown: Nine Best Quotes by Head Coach Mike Leach During His Time with the Bulldogs

By Elizabeth Keen