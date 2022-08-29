Mississippi State Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Opening Game Against Memphis

Mississippi State football released its official depth chart ahead of this Saturday's season-opening game against Memphis.

The chart features the team's projected first team and second team. There are plenty of familiar returners and a few surprises.

Offense

QB: Will Rogers, Sawyer Robertson

RB: Jo'quavious Marks OR Dillon Johnson OR Simeon Price

WR-X: Rara Thomas, Lideatrick Griffin OR Justin Robinson

WR-Z: Caleb Ducking, Antonio Harmon OR Jordan Mosley

WR-Y: Rufus Harvey, Jaden Walley OR Scoobie Ford

WR-H: Austin Williams, Jamire Calvin

LT: Kwatrivous Johnson, Percy Lewis

LG: Nick Jones, Reed Buys

OC: LaQuinston Sharp, Steven Losoya III

RG: Cole Smith, Albert Reese IV

RT: Kameron Jones OR Albert Reese IV

Defense

DE: Jordan Davis, De'Monte Russell

NT: Cameron Young, Nathan Pickering

DT: Jaden Crumedy, Randy Charlton

SAM: Tyrus Wheat, Sherman Timbs

MIKE: Nathaniel Watson, JP Purvis

WILL: Jett Johnson, DeShawn Page

CB: Decamerion Richardson, Marcus Banks

S: Jackie Matthews, Dylan Lawrence

S: Collin Duncan, Shawn Preston Jr.

S: Jalen Green, Corey Ellington

CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Esaias Furdge

Special Teams

K: Massimo Biscardi, Ben Raybon OR Jordan Kennedy

P: Archer Trafford OR George Georgopoulos

KO: Ben Raybon , Massimo Biscardi OR Hudson Hollenbeck

KR: Lideatrick Griffin, Zavion Thomas

PR: Austin Williams OR Emmanuel Forbes

LS: Hayes Hammond, Rex Robich

H: George Goergopoulos, Archer Trafford