Mississippi State Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Opening Game Against Memphis
Mississippi State football released its official depth chart ahead of this Saturday's season-opening game against Memphis.
The chart features the team's projected first team and second team. There are plenty of familiar returners and a few surprises.
Offense
QB: Will Rogers, Sawyer Robertson
RB: Jo'quavious Marks OR Dillon Johnson OR Simeon Price
WR-X: Rara Thomas, Lideatrick Griffin OR Justin Robinson
WR-Z: Caleb Ducking, Antonio Harmon OR Jordan Mosley
WR-Y: Rufus Harvey, Jaden Walley OR Scoobie Ford
WR-H: Austin Williams, Jamire Calvin
LT: Kwatrivous Johnson, Percy Lewis
LG: Nick Jones, Reed Buys
OC: LaQuinston Sharp, Steven Losoya III
RG: Cole Smith, Albert Reese IV
RT: Kameron Jones OR Albert Reese IV
Defense
DE: Jordan Davis, De'Monte Russell
NT: Cameron Young, Nathan Pickering
Read More
DT: Jaden Crumedy, Randy Charlton
SAM: Tyrus Wheat, Sherman Timbs
MIKE: Nathaniel Watson, JP Purvis
WILL: Jett Johnson, DeShawn Page
CB: Decamerion Richardson, Marcus Banks
S: Jackie Matthews, Dylan Lawrence
S: Collin Duncan, Shawn Preston Jr.
S: Jalen Green, Corey Ellington
CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Esaias Furdge
Special Teams
K: Massimo Biscardi, Ben Raybon OR Jordan Kennedy
P: Archer Trafford OR George Georgopoulos
KO: Ben Raybon , Massimo Biscardi OR Hudson Hollenbeck
KR: Lideatrick Griffin, Zavion Thomas
PR: Austin Williams OR Emmanuel Forbes
LS: Hayes Hammond, Rex Robich
H: George Goergopoulos, Archer Trafford