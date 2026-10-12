Mississippi State’s Young Player Rankings Have One Concern at the Top

The most revealing part of the Mississippi State Bulldogs’ 4-1 start is how often young players have been asked to deliver veteran answers. The roster coach Jeff Lebby rebuilt through the transfer portal still relies heavily on players who have barely begun their college careers.

Quarterback Kamarios Taylor leads the offense, while young receivers, linemen, and even a first-year long snapper have handled meaningful work. With Mississippi State (4-1, 2-1 SEC) coming off its open week and visiting LSU on Oct. 17, these six freshmen and sophomores have earned a closer look.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

1. Kamario Taylor, QB, Sophomore | Trending Down

Nobody on this list approaches Taylor’s impact, and nobody faces a more consequential week. He has passed for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns in five games, but the 56-23 loss to Alabama included two interceptions, a lost fumble, and an injury that left him in a protective boot.

Taylor is trending down because of the uncertainty surrounding his availability, rather than his ability. Lebby declined to offer a definitive injury update Monday and directed questions toward Wednesday’s SEC availability report. In that same news conference, he stressed Taylor’s decision-making and said the quarterback’s experience could help him manage physical limitations.

The ranking reflects his uncertain availability as much as his ability.

2. Sanfrisco Magee, WR, Redshirt Sophomore | Steady

Magee began the year with six career receptions and then caught a touchdown pass in each of Mississippi State’s first four games. He scored twice against Missouri, including the late 24-yard touchdown that helped put away a 31-24 win.

His lost fumble against Alabama was costly, especially because it followed the Bulldogs’ recovery of a muffed punt. Even so, five touchdown catches in five games explain why his role has grown. The next step is showing he can provide reliable gains when defenses make the end zone harder to find.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyrell Miller (65) blocks Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (14) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Dealyn Evans, DL, Redshirt Sophomore | Trending Up

Evans arrived from Texas A&M with the size of a starting interior lineman but relatively little college production. The 6-5, 310-pound defender has begun making a stronger case for playing time in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett’s rotation.

Mississippi State needs that growth. Alabama exposed how difficult it is for the Bulldogs to get off the field when an opponent controls the line of scrimmage. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt gives Evans another chance to help create the pressure Arnett’s defense needs, rather than simply occupy a blocker.

4. Parker “Billy” Puckett, QB, Redshirt Freshman | Trending Up

Puckett went from scout-team quarterback last season to the only Mississippi State backup who has appeared in a game this fall. In two appearances, the Jackson Prep product has completed 8 of 14 passes for 89 yards and rushed for 24 more.

Lebby said Monday that Puckett and fifth-year transfer AJ Swann have competed since the start of fall camp. Puckett entering against Alabama did not settle the backup job, but it made his progress visible. If Taylor cannot play Saturday, the competition may turn into the most closely watched decision of the week.

Mississippi State quarterback Parker “Billy” Puckett (15) passes the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Kolin Wilson, RB, Redshirt Freshman | Trending Up

Running back Fluff Bothwell’s health has opened a door for Wilson, whose speed and willingness to hit a crease can help an offense that lost its rushing balance against Alabama. Wilson carried the ball in that game, including an important third-down conversion early.

Lebby told reporters Monday that Wilson and Xavier Gayten first have to gain the yardage their blockers provide. The message was practical: establish trust on ordinary runs before worrying about explosive ones. Wilson’s next opportunity will test whether he can make that standard routine.

6. Kyle Rushing, LS, Freshman | Trending Up

Long snappers rarely make a list like this, but Rushing earned the job early and supplied one of Mississippi State’s few encouraging moments against Alabama. He recovered a muffed punt at the Crimson Tide 43 in the second quarter.

The offense gave the ball away on the following possession, so the recovery never became points. Still, a first-year player entrusted with every critical snap on special teams deserves credit. Rushing is the reminder that Mississippi State’s next wave is contributing in places that rarely make the headlines.

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