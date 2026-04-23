Mississippi State Targets Secondary Help with New 2027 Offer

If a program has a need to address through the transfer portal, then it likely has the same need in high school recruiting.

For Mississippi State, it was no secret it needed reinforcements along the offensive line and defensive secondary. The immediate needs were addressed in the transfer portal, but the future needs are being addressed right now on the recruiting trail.

That’s only part of the reason why Miles Brown, a 247Sports three-star cornerback from Westview High School (TN), recently picked up an offer from Mississippi State.

Brown is a 6-foot, 190-pound corner in the 2027 class, and his offer list already carries some weight. Mississippi State is stepping into a real battle here, and the staff knows it.

"Any offer to play football at the next level is a blessing," Brown said to Gene’s Page’s Rion Young. "I happy to have another opportunity to go and continue my football career on the next level. When I received my offer from Mississippi State, I talked to the quarterback coach (Kevin Johns) briefly. When he came and he let me know that I had an offer, I was excited to receive that offer. Another of the coaches hit me up this afternoon to talk to me as well."

Brown’s game fits what Mississippi State has been trying to add in the secondary. He moves well, flips his hips cleanly, and does not lose much when he has to redirect. His ball skills show up when the ball is in the air, and his presence on the back end tends to make life easier for the safeties around him. He has a reputation for being a playmaker, and there is a real chance he develops into a productive college player.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Louisville are some of the schools who have been showing me a lot of interest," Brown said. "They are some programs that I know really want me to come and play for them. I also have official visits set up to their schools."

Brown is treating this offseason like an important one. He knows he has to keep sharpening his game as the offers and attention continue to build.

"This offseason, I have been working to continue getting better at my craft," Brown said. "I am also working on getting faster and getting stronger. This is going to be a big offseason for me. I know that I am going to be on the move a lot."

With more visits coming and more conversations ahead, Brown understands that decision time is getting closer. He is not rushing it, but he knows the next few months matter.