A Huge In-State Win Has Mississippi State’s 2027 Class Trending Up

Mississippi State landed the kind of commitment Thursday morning that can shape an entire class.

Tunica (Miss.) Rosa Fort four-star running back Christian Alexander — one of the most gifted players in the state and one of the most productive backs in the 2027 cycle — announced he’s committing to the Bulldogs.

“I’m staying home,” he wrote on X, ending a recruitment that included offers from Cincinnati, UCF, Colorado and several others.

Alexander sits at No. 222 nationally and No. 12 among running backs in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 8 overall prospect in Mississippi, which makes this the biggest recruiting win of the cycle so far for Jeff Lebby.

Mississippi State had been trending with Alexander throughout the spring, thanks in large part to how often he’s been on campus. Now he’s officially in the class.

“They are still on top,” Alexander told Rivals’ Chad Simmons after a visit last month. “The hospitality was a big highlight. They made me feel at home and very welcomed.”

It’s not hard to see why Mississippi State pushed so hard. Alexander was one of the most productive juniors in the state last fall, rushing for more than 1,300 yards and 21 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He even added three passing touchdowns and has 47 total scores over the last two seasons. He’s a versatile, physical runner with the kind of frame and athleticism that fits what Lebby wants in the backfield.

He also becomes the highest-ranked commit in Mississippi State’s 2027 class, giving the Bulldogs six pledges and a group that already sits inside the top 40 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. More importantly, he’s an in-state blue-chipper choosing to stay home — something Mississippi State has made a clear priority under this staff.

For a program trying to build long-term momentum on the recruiting trail, this is the kind of win that resonates. Alexander is in the boat, and Mississippi State has a headliner for its 2027 class.

Mississippi State 2027 Signing Class

ATH Trae Collings, Ridgeland (Miss.)

WR Javarious Griffin, Cleveland (Miss.) Central

CB Brandon Allen Jr., Atlanta Westlake

S Hudson Fuqua, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale

IOL Caleb Unger, Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)

RB Christian Alexander, Tunica Rosa Fort (Miss.)