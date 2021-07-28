Former Bulldogs Kicker Named to Preseason Watch List for Lou Groza Award

Sports Illustrated home
Former Mississippi State Kicker Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

An ex-Bulldogs kicker made the preseason watch list for the best at the position in the nation.
Mississippi State didn't have any kickers make the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award, presented annually the the best placekicker in the nation.

But one of its more players who transferred to Florida, Jace Christmann, did see his name on the list.

Christmann has yet to attempt a kick for Florida on the practice field or in a real game, but he has earned recognition for the success he had with the Bulldogs.

Over three seasons in Starkville, Christmann made 32 of his 40 field goal attempt and 127 of his 128 extra-point attempts.

Christmann transferred from MSU after the 2020 season, losing his handle on the starting gig as the Bulldogs brought on Arizona State transfer kicker Brandon Ruiz.

Christmann appeared in just two games and attempted five extra points. Now, he will look to beat out redshirt senior Chris Howard this fall and go into to the 2021 season with the starting gig in Gainesville.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out by the time the Gators open the season against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 4 in The Swamp.

Here's a look at every kicker in the Southeastern Conference who made the Lou Groza Award watch list this year:

Anders Carlson, Auburn

Jace Christmann, Florida

Chase McGrath, Tennessee

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Jack Podlesny, Georgia

Will Richard, Alabama

Matt Ruffalo, Kentucky

Cade York, LSU

