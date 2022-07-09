Mississippi State will take over the SEC Network on Sunday to highlight some of the top moments in Bulldogs' athletics over the last year.

The takeover will begin on Saturday at 11 p.m. CT and run until Sunday at 11 p.m. CT. The TV schedule features a few of the top games from the past year in sports such as football, volleyball, baseball, softball and women's soccer. Some of the documentaries that SEC Network has put together for the university in recent years will also be shown.

The schedule begins with MSU football's 25-point comeback victory over Auburn, which took place in November 2021. SEC Network follows this up with "SEC Inside: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M." This half-hour episode goes behind the scenes and illustrates the football program's big victory over a ranked Texas A&M team last season. It also serves as a prelude to the showing of the full game that will occur later in the day.

"SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning," will air at 2:30 a.m. CT. It details the dynamic duo of Rafael Palmeiro and Will Clark, two of Mississippi State baseball's storied athletes. The gears switch back to football after the short film: this time, fans can watch the Bulldogs' Halloween-weekend victory over Kentucky.

Viewers get their first women's sports action at 7 a.m. CT with the airing of MSU volleyball's historical victory over Florida. Two in-state rivalry games follow: these are the women's soccer team's victory against Ole Miss to claim the Magnolia Cup and softball's win over the Rebels to secure a series sweep. Another volleyball game follows: this time, it's State's final SEC game against Auburn.

Mississippi State baseball's win over Ole Miss on April 22nd will be shown at 2 p.m. CT. Directly following the game, fans can relive the Diamond Dawgs' championship season with "Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State's First National Title."

One of the biggest games across all Bulldogs sports in 2022 will have a prime-time showing at 6 p.m. CT. MSU's softball victory over Florida State in the NCAA Tournament will air for fans to rewatch without the extra suspense. The win was the biggest in program history, as the team was able to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time ever and even had the opportunity to host.

The night ends with a replay of Mississippi State football's victory over Texas A&M beginning at 8 p.m. CT.

The Mississippi State SEC Network Takeover only comes once a year, but it serves as the perfect opportunity for Bulldogs fans to relive the best moments from the past year in athletics. Then, it's on to 2022 and another year full of action across all MSU sports.