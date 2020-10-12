Mississippi State a touchdown underdog at home to Texas A&M

With a struggling offense and facing a Top-15 team, Mississippi State returns to Starkville this weekend as an underdog. The Bulldogs square off against No. 11 Texas A & M at 3 p.m. on Saturday and as of midday Monday, the Aggies are favored over the Bulldogs by seven points.

Mississippi State is coming off of a 24-2 loss at Kentucky. Meanwhile Texas A & M upset Florida 41-38 last Saturday. Now, the Southeastern Conference's two maroon-and-white-wearing schools face off at Davis Wade Stadium with the Bulldogs looking to get back on the winning track and the Aggies attempting to maintain their momentum.

Here are the odds (as of midday Monday) for all SEC contests this Saturday with odds coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Auburn (-3) at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee (-5.5)

LSU at Florida (-14)

Ole Miss (-3.5) at Arkansas

Texas A & M (-7) at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-18.5)

Georgia at Alabama (-5)

