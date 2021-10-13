Watch: Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Matchup With Alabama Coming Off of Open Date

    • October 13, 2021
    Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Game Against Alabama, Coming Off of Open Date

    Mississippi State prepares to face Alabama following the open date.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State (3-2) caught the attention of many after it took down a formerly No. 15-ranked Texas A&M team on the road in its last appearance, catching a bit of a break with an open date afterward.

    Next up on the schedule, the Bulldogs will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1), who are coming off their first loss of the season after falling 41-38 on the road Saturday.

    Playing against a team that has been so dominant throughout history, maintaining the right mindset is important.

    "You have to be disciplined enough where your best is always enough," Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said. "You’ve got to be disciplined enough to do your best focusing. Don’t be discouraged. Don’t get too hyped up if something good happens for you. The discipline to constantly bring your best effort and not get distracted by the highs and the lows, I think it takes quite a bit of discipline to do that. That is the key. Nobody can play above themselves because that is above themselves, so that’s not very possible."

    Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Monday:

