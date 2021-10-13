Watch: Mississippi State Football Players Talk Upcoming Matchup Against Alabama

Three Mississippi State football players met with the media Tuesday ahead of the team's matchup with Alabama.

Mississippi State football improved to 3-2 after its latest win against the Texas A&M Aggies, a 26-22 victory at Kyle Field on Oct. 2.

The team has since enjoyed a bye week, heading into Saturday's matchup against Alabama (5-1) after having some time to rest some and sharper up their skills some more.

The Bulldogs face a team ready to redeem itself after the Crimson Tide suffered a 41-38 loss to the Aggies on the road. Make no mistake about it, this Alabama team looks more shaky than many of the Tuscaloosa teams we've seen in the past, but this is still one of the toughest opponents a team can go up against in college football and it's going to be a difficult game for the Bulldogs to pull off the win in.

MSU cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, offensive lineman Charles Cross and linebacker Aaron Brule met with the media Tuesday evening to discuss the upcoming matchup and team-wide improvements.

Watch below to hear everything the three had to say this week: