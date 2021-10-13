Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Has High Praise For Mississippi State: 'Coach Leach Has These Guys Playing Really Well'

Mississippi State has made notable strides this season, with its only two losses of the year being a combined five points.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-2 in their last game on Oct. 2, a 26-22 road win over a Texas A&M team that was ranked No. 15 at the time. The team overall and sophomore quarterback Will Rogers, who completed 46-of-59 passes for 408 yards with three touchdowns in the win, seemed to turn the corner and click better than we've seen them do all season.

People around the country are taking notice of the upswing MSU is on, including Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

"Mississippi State's an outstanding team," Saban said. "Coach Leach has these guys playing really well."

Saban also commended Rogers for his improved play and noted the other areas like the offensive line that look better this season.

"I think because they've had more time in the system, that all their players seem to be more comfortable and confident playing in the system. I think the quarterback's playing really, really well for them. And obviously, the experience that he gained through playing some last year and being the starter this year has really helped him improve... offensive line has improved. They've got a couple new skill players who are big play kind of guys that maybe they didn't have as much of last year. The other players that they do have back are very effective players in what they do. So I think there's a lot of things that contribute to the way they're playing on offense right now, which is really, really good."

Looking at the film, it's clear to see that Rogers is doing several things better as of late, including getting the ball out faster and not staring down his receivers as much. Rogers also currently leads the Southeastern Conference in passing yards with a total of 1,862 yards.

It will be interesting to see how things ultimately pan out when Alabama, coming off a 41-38 road loss to the Aggies, travels to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.