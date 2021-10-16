Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Takes on Alabama

    • October 16, 2021
    Mississippi State vs Alabama: Live Updates

    Mississippi State looks to get its fourth win of the season as it faces Alabama in Starkville.
    Mississippi State (3-2) gets back to action against Alabama (5-1) on Saturday in Starkville coming off of a bye week after the Bulldogs most recently took down Texas A&M, 26-22 at Kyle Field at the beginning of the month.

    Texas A&M is the same team Alabama most recently lost to, as the Crimson Tide fell 41-38 in College Station in a shocking upset. Between Mike Leach's track record against some of the nation's best teams and the fact MSU has already beaten a team this season that has also beaten Alabama, this is an incredibly intriguing matchup. 

    You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

    BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

