Mississippi State Takes on Alabama: How to Watch

Everything you need to know about tuning in to Saturday night's matchup between Mississippi State and Alabama.

Mississippi State football (3-2) is coming off a bye week heading into Saturday night's matchup against Alabama (5-1), with the tough task of trying to knock off one of the most dominant teams in the nation.

This is an intriguing one given Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach's track record of beating top-10 teams throughout his career, and became even more so after Texas A&M (the same team MSU defeated 26-22 earlier this season) downed Alabama 41-38 last week.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 16

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)