    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    How to Watch: Mississippi State Faces Alabama

    Everything you need to know about tuning in to Saturday night's matchup between Mississippi State and Alabama.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State football (3-2) is coming off a bye week heading into Saturday night's matchup against Alabama (5-1), with the tough task of trying to knock off one of the most dominant teams in the nation.

    This is an intriguing one given Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach's track record of beating top-10 teams throughout his career, and became even more so after Texas A&M (the same team MSU defeated 26-22 earlier this season) downed Alabama 41-38 last week.

    Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

    Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

    When: 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 16

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

    USATSI_9769197 (2)
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes on Alabama: How to Watch

    31 seconds ago
    USATSI_16825416 (1)
    Football

    Three Areas Mississippi State Must Show Improvement In to Defeat Alabama

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16734982 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes On Alabama: Three Bulldogs Players to Watch

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_14154944
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Women’s Hoops: What Can We Expect?

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16825209 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes on Alabama: Three Bulldog Predictions

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16318374
    Baseball

    (Fall) Baseball Returns At Mississippi State

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16736534
    Football

    Mississippi State DC Zach Arnett: 'There's Not A Better Atmosphere In College Football'

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_12922868 (3)
    Baseball

    New Day, New Dude: Mississippi State Baseball Lands Another Standout Commitment

    Oct 14, 2021