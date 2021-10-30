Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Kentucky

Mississippi State looks to improve to 5-3 as the Bulldogs face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Mississippi State (4-3) aims to stay on the right side of the win column on Saturday in Starkville as the No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) travel to Starkville.

Kentucky is coming off a bye week after suffering its first loss of the season, falling 30-13 to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 16 in Sanford Stadium and will be looking to return to their winning ways in this one.

The Bulldogs come off a dominant 45-6 win over Vanderbilt in which several less experienced players got a chance to get in on the action and make an impact. Will this momentum carry over into this weekend?

We'll get our answer on Saturday night.

You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

