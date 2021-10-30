Mississippi State vs Kentucky: How to Watch

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes on Kentucky

    Everything you need to know about tuning in to Saturday's matchup between Mississippi State and Kentucky.
    Mississippi State football (4-3) got back to the right side of the win column last Saturday when the Bulldogs trounced the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, 45-6. 

    This week, the team takes on the No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) -- a squad whose only loss of the season came against the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs two weeks ago -- and they're fresh off a bye.

    Kentucky looks good on paper, but has also had some close games against teams it should have blown out, like Chattanooga -- the Wildcats slid by the Mocs 28-23 on Sept. 18 this year. Regardless, this may be the toughest opponent the Bulldogs have on their remaining schedule and this is bound to be a close, hard-fought game.

    Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

    Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

    When: 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 30

    TV: SEC Network

    Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

