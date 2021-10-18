    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Kickoff Time Announced for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

    The kickoff time for this month's matchup between Mississippi State and Kentucky has been announced.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State (3-3) most recently fell 49-9 to Alabama and will take on Vanderbilt (2-5) up next on the road Saturday.

    After that matchup, the Bulldogs return home to Davis Wade Stadium to face the Kentucky Wildcats, who are having one of the best seasons they've had in a long time in a new era with an opened-up offense under offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

    The Wildcats have lost just one game this year, falling 30-13 to No. 1 Georgia this past weekend.

    The kickoff time was announced Monday, with the Bulldogs and Wildcats set to face each other at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 30 in Starkville. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

    MSU and Vanderbilt are set to face off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday in Nashville. That game will be televised on SEC Network.

    USATSI_15063522 (2)
    Football

    Mississippi State vs Kentucky: Kickoff Time Announced

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16977963
    Football

    Dak Prescott Continuing to Play at an MVP Level, Leads Cowboys to Overtime Victory With Game-Winning Touchdown

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15712572
    Basketball

    MSU Men’s Hoops: What You Need to Know About the Upcoming Basketball Season

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16970171
    Football

    Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Talks 49-9 Loss to Alabama

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970666
    Football

    Mississippi State Falls to Alabama: Three Takeaways from Saturday's 49-9 loss

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16970667
    Football

    MSU K Brandon Ruiz Worthy of Team MVP After Crimson Tide Trounces Bulldogs, 49-9

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_16780426 (2)
    Football

    Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Takes on Alabama

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_9769197 (2)
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes on Alabama: How to Watch

    Oct 16, 2021