Mississippi State vs Kentucky: Kickoff Time Announced

The kickoff time for this month's matchup between Mississippi State and Kentucky has been announced.

Mississippi State (3-3) most recently fell 49-9 to Alabama and will take on Vanderbilt (2-5) up next on the road Saturday.

After that matchup, the Bulldogs return home to Davis Wade Stadium to face the Kentucky Wildcats, who are having one of the best seasons they've had in a long time in a new era with an opened-up offense under offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

The Wildcats have lost just one game this year, falling 30-13 to No. 1 Georgia this past weekend.

The kickoff time was announced Monday, with the Bulldogs and Wildcats set to face each other at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 30 in Starkville. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

MSU and Vanderbilt are set to face off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday in Nashville. That game will be televised on SEC Network.