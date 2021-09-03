How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes On LA Tech in Week One

Everything you need to know about how to tune in to watch Mississippi State's first game of the season.

Mississippi State football opens the 2021 college football season against the visiting LA Tech Bulldogs on Saturday.

This will MSU's first chance to show the benefits of having a complete offseason and going into the second consecutive season in the same scheme as the Bulldogs had on either side of the ball last year, respectively.

State is heavily favored to win this matchup, and the series history is reflective of that. MSU leads the series at 10-3 and is 9-2 in its own house. Head coach Mike Leach owns a 13-6 record in season openers himself and MSU has won 10 of its last 13 season openers -- so, plenty of reason for optimism in this one.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 4, 3 p.m. CT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)