September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
Search

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. LA Tech, Week One

Everything you need to know about how to tune in to watch Mississippi State's first game of the season.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State football opens the 2021 college football season against the visiting LA Tech Bulldogs on Saturday.

This will MSU's first chance to show the benefits of having a complete offseason and going into the second consecutive season in the same scheme as the Bulldogs had on either side of the ball last year, respectively.

State is heavily favored to win this matchup, and the series history is reflective of that. MSU leads the series at 10-3 and is 9-2 in its own house. Head coach Mike Leach owns a 13-6 record in season openers himself and MSU has won 10 of its last 13 season openers -- so, plenty of reason for optimism in this one.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 4, 3 p.m. CT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

USATSI_10270278
Football

How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes On LA Tech in Week One

USATSI_15388266
Football

Ranking the SEC's Quarterbacks at the Start of the Season

USATSI_13549080 (1)
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Coaches Talk Upcoming Matchup vs. LA Tech

Aaron Brule talks LA Tech matchup (credit: Mississippi State Athletics)
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Players Talk Week One Matchup Against LA Tech

USATSI_11569204
News

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Helping Athletes Take Advantage of NIL Era, Coming to Starkville

LEACH_PRESSER_081921_XOS
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Previews Week 1 Matchup vs. LA Tech

USATSI_15222573 (1)
Football

Three Bold Predictions for Mississippi State 2021 Season

USATSI_15418479 (1)
Football

Only Three Other Schools Have More Players in the 2021 NFL Top 100 Than Mississippi State Does