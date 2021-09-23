Watch: Mississippi State Coaches Talk Upcoming Matchup Against LSU

September 23, 2021
Watch: Mississippi State Coaches Talk Upcoming Matchup With LSU

The Bulldogs face the Tigers in Starkville on Saturday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Mississippi State football is looking to bounce back after falling 31-29 on the road to Memphis last Saturday.

Up next, the Bulldogs face the LSU Tigers as they return home to Davis Wade Stadium in what is sure to be a hostile environment for the Bayou Bengals.

Three MSU assistant coaches met with the media Monday to discuss what they saw and have been seeing out of their players since the last game, as well as opening up SEC play this weekend.

Watch below to hear everything MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, associate head coach (nickelbacks) Tony Hughes and special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Matt Brock had to say ahead of Saturday's game:

