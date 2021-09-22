Mississippi State vs. LSU: MSU players Discuss Upcoming Matchup Against LSU

Mississippi State looks to bounce back as it faces LSU in Starkville this weekend.

Mississippi State football dropped its third matchup of the season to Memphis with 31-29 road loss to fall to 2-1 overall.

Next up, the team is back in Davis Wade Stadium taking on the visiting LSU Tigers. It will be quite a test as the Bulldogs move into SEC play while looking to get back on the right side of the win column.

Select MSU players spoke with the media this week on their overall performance this season and the upcoming game.

Watch below to hear everything safety Fred Peters, defensive end Randy Charlton and linebacker Jett Johnson had to say Tuesday: