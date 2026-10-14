Mississippi State vs. LSU Prediction, TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Everything Fans Need to Know

STARKVILLE — For the second time in three weeks, Mississippi State is in its biggest game of the season as the Bulldogs head to Baton Rouge to face off with longtime border rival LSU.

With the quarterback situation in flux due to Kamario Taylor's apparent turf toe injury sustained against Alabama, State enters the week as two touchdown underdogs on the first fall-like Saturday of football season.

Coaches on both sides have a fair amount of familiarity with each other having worked together in Oxford from 2020-21 as boss and apprentice. If Lebby finds a way to get Taylor healthy and ready to roll on Saturday, this may be a barn burner inside Tiger Stadium based on the talent at the offensive skill positions for each team.

Former Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin greets Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby before the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Information

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers

Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Mississippi State Sports Network

Series Record: LSU leads 75-36-3

Betting: LSU (-14.5), O/u: 58.5 total points (FanDuel)

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

What ESPN Thinks

The Tigers are considered heavy favorites by ESPN's analytics predictor with a 76.8% chance of holding serve at home. However, there is a major statistic that isn't being considered in the equation, and that's Kiffin's putrid record against top-25 opponents: 13-26.

Mississippi State enters the weeked ranked No. 16 nationally, according to the Week 7 AP Top 25 poll. With an extra week to lick its wounds and recover from a double-digit loss to Alabama, there's a possibility the Bulldogs can find a way to pull off a stunner and keep LSU out of the College Football Playoff entirely in Year 1 under Kiffin.

The Bulldogs come in at No. 11 in the SEC, and No. 27 in ESPN's Football Power Index poll with a projected overall record of 8-4 following a 4-1 start on the season. Lebby's team has a 02% chance of running the table, 98% chance of making a bowl game for the second straight season, and still have an outside shot of making the 12-team Playoff at 14.1%.

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN FPI (SEC) Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Texas

4. LSU

5. Tennessee

6. Ole Miss

7. Oklahoma

8. Missouri

9. Texas A&M

10. Florida

11. Mississippi State

12. South Carolina

13. Kentucky

14. Auburn

15. Arkansas

16. Vanderbilt

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Kiffin Is Saying

After having Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zac Arnett on staff at Ole Miss last season, he was able to absorb some of what Rebels coach Pete Golding likes to do in terms of pressure and providing offenses with multiple looks.

WIth that familiarity, perhaps both coaches feel they understand each other well with tendencies in play calling.

"They're really multiple. Zach [Arnett] was with us for a year [at Ole Miss]," Kiffin said Monday. "After Mississippi State, he came over. He's really smart. It's interesting, because he's running a little of his old defense and he's running (Pete) Golding's defense this year. Now, he's even more multiple."

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats t Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to facing teams coming off bye weeks, Kiffin doesn't see that as a factor when it comes to playing guys with fresher bodies. However, he think it impacts rhythm having been off compared to LSU, a team coming off a disappointing road loss at Kentucky.

"We always like to have them and we always think we'll be really good off of them, we're rested and we had more time to game plan and stuff," Kiffin said. "That's not really the case. The numbers don't show a large discrepancy when it comes to winning and losing off of byes.

"I think (open dates) are a little overrated that way. Obviously, they feel good to have when you have injuries and getting players back. There obviously must be something to the rhythm of games and getting out of rhythm."

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