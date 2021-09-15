Mississippi State vs Memphis: Where the All-Time Series Stands

Mississippi State faces Memphis on Saturday as both teams fight to preserve an undefeated record.

Mississippi State and Memphis meet for the 45th time in history when the Bulldogs travel to Liberty Bowl Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams enter the matchup with an unblemished record of 2-0 -- one both teams will look to preserve but one will ultimately give up at the end of this weekend's contest.

Looking at the history of the series, MSU leads the way with a 33-11 overall record against Memphis, also currently on a 12-game win streak (1994-2011) against the team.

It's the longest winning streak State has ever had against Memphis in the history of the two programs meeting, and the largest margin of victory the Bulldogs have ever had over the opponent was in a 59-14 win in the latest clash (2011).

In that game, MSU snagged the momentum from the start and never really let go, taking a 31-7 lead in the first half, gaining 405 yards in those two quarters alone. By the end of the game, the Buldogs had set a school record of 645 total yards.

Running back Vick Ballard rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Chris Relf completed 13-of-21 passes for 202 yards with two touchdowns, also rushing for 51 yards.

The Tigers' longest win streak over the Bulldogs was three games (1962-65), with their largest margin of victory a 28-7 win over State back in 1962.

Obviously, these two teams look quite different than they did roughly a decade ago when they last faced each other, so it will be interesting to see how things shake out this time around. But

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.