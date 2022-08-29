Skip to main content

Mississippi State vs. Memphis: Looking Into the All-Time Series

Reflecting back on the series history between Mississippi State and Memphis.

Last season's clash between Mississippi State and Memphis didn't end the way the Bulldogs were hoping it would. 

While the team had some opportunities to get the edge and should have played a cleaner game to get the win instead of a 31-29 loss, this is a sore one for MSU fans with the egregious officiating errors toward the end of the game that had almost an absolute impact on the outcome.

The Bulldogs will look to get back on the right track against Memphis, currently on the positive side of the all-time series record at 33-12 against the Tigers.

MSU's longest winning streak against the Tigers stands at 12 victories (1994-2011), with the 59-14 win back in 2011 still the Bulldogs' largest margin of victory in the series. MSU's last win of the series was a 59-14 rout of the Tigers in 2011.

Memphis' longest win streak is over the Bulldogs is three games (1962-1965) with its largest margin of victory coming in the 28-7 win over State in 1962.

MSU and Memphis are set to kick off 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.

