Mississippi State Faces Memphis: How to Watch

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Memphis, Week Three
Mississippi State football heads into Saturday's matchup with an undefeated overall record of 2-0, up against a Memphis Tigers team that is also 2-0.
The Bulldogs are favored to get the victory by a small margin, and going up against a Tigers run game that's been successful and a defense that has largely played well, the first road matchup of the season could be a closely fought one.
But MSU made a statement last week when it defeated a stout NC State team that's one of the best in its conference, 24-10. The Bulldogs looked much more consistent than they did in Week 1 on all sides of the ball, and they'll look to continue that momentum on Saturday.
Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:
Where: Liberty Bowl Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 18
TV: ESPN2
Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)