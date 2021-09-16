Mississippi State Faces Memphis: How to Watch

How to tune in to Saturday's matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers.

Mississippi State football heads into Saturday's matchup with an undefeated overall record of 2-0, up against a Memphis Tigers team that is also 2-0.

The Bulldogs are favored to get the victory by a small margin, and going up against a Tigers run game that's been successful and a defense that has largely played well, the first road matchup of the season could be a closely fought one.

But MSU made a statement last week when it defeated a stout NC State team that's one of the best in its conference, 24-10. The Bulldogs looked much more consistent than they did in Week 1 on all sides of the ball, and they'll look to continue that momentum on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

Where: Liberty Bowl Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 18

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)