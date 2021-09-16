Mississippi State Faces Memphis: How to Watch

September 16, 2021
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Memphis, Week Three

How to tune in to Saturday's matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers.
Mississippi State football heads into Saturday's matchup with an undefeated overall record of 2-0, up against a Memphis Tigers team that is also 2-0.

The Bulldogs are favored to get the victory by a small margin, and going up against a Tigers run game that's been successful and a defense that has largely played well, the first road matchup of the season could be a closely fought one.

But MSU made a statement last week when it defeated a stout NC State team that's one of the best in its conference, 24-10. The Bulldogs looked much more consistent than they did in Week 1 on all sides of the ball, and they'll look to continue that momentum on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

Where: Liberty Bowl Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 18

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

