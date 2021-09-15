Watch: Bulldogs Discuss Upcoming Game Against Memphis

Mississippi State players met with the media ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Memphis Tigers.

Mississippi State and Memphis are both 2-0 heading into Saturday's matchup, but one team will have to sacrifice its perfect record by the end of the contest.

The Bulldogs seem to have the right type of mentality going into the game, after putting on a much more consistent performance in Week 2 than they did in Week 1.

MSU players met with the media Tuesday evening to discuss the 24-10 win over NC State and the first road game of the season against the Tigers.

Watch below to hear everything cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., wide receiver Makai Polk and defensive lineman Cameron Young had to say on Tuesday: