September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Watch: Mississippi State Players Discuss Upcoming Matchup Against Memphis

Mississippi State players met with the media ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Memphis Tigers.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State and Memphis are both 2-0 heading into Saturday's matchup, but one team will have to sacrifice its perfect record by the end of the contest.

The Bulldogs seem to have the right type of mentality going into the game, after putting on a much more consistent performance in Week 2 than they did in Week 1.

MSU players met with the media Tuesday evening to discuss the 24-10 win over NC State and the first road game of the season against the Tigers.

Watch below to hear everything cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., wide receiver Makai Polk and defensive lineman Cameron Young had to say on Tuesday:

USATSI_16736858
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Discuss Upcoming Game Against Memphis

USATSI_15245103 (2)
Football

Bulldogs HC Mike Leach Discusses Win Over NC State, Upcoming Matchup With Memphis

USATSI_13540623
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Mississippi State-LSU Matchup

USATSI_15385164 (2)
Football

Bulldogs' Charles Cross Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Photo credit: Mississippi State Athletics
Football

The Same Guy Every Play: LB Jett Johnson Making an Impact in Year Four

USATSI_16735234
Football

Watch: Bulldogs HC Mike Leach Talks Dominant Win Over Wolfpack

USATSI_15307669
Football

Four Things to Watch as Mississippi State Faces NC State

USATSI_16687072
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Takes on NC State in Week 2