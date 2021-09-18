Mississippi State Takes On Memphis: Odds, Betting Tip, Prediction

If you like points, then tuning in to watch Mississippi State take on Memphis this afternoon wouldn't be a bad idea.

If you’re a fan of points, a Mike Leach offense usually delivers. Add in how explosive this Memphis offense has looked to start the season, and we can assume that at least one, if not both of these offenses will put up a ton of points this afternoon.

Both teams meet this afternoon with a 2-0 record to start the 2021 season. And while Mississippi State has shown inconsistencies on offense, Memphis certainly hasn’t been perfect themselves.

Mississippi State enters today’s game as a 3.5-point favorite, and the odds have swung back-and-forth throughout the week. The Memphis Tigers have won 16 straight home games at Liberty Bowl Stadium, which could lead to a close home-field advantage view from many national eyes.

How Memphis Wins:

Memphis enters today’s game averaging 48.5 points per game. But let’s not kid ourselves here; this Memphis offense will be facing a far superior defense this afternoon.

I still expect Memphis to put up points, but the question is just how much?

Running back Brandon Thomas is a key to Memphis having success on offense as he’s ran for 150 or more yards in both games entering today.

True freshman quarterback Seth Henigan has performed very well to start the year, and if Memphis is going to pull out the win this afternoon, they’ll need Henigan to have himself a game.

How Mississippi State Wins:

The success of Mike Leach’s notorious Air Raid scheme weighs heavily on how well the quarterback performs in the system. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has looked good in certain chunks for the first two games, and quite worrisome in others.

Rogers’ inconsistencies are something that I believe could be holding the offense back from opening up the playbook and taking more shots downfield.

If Rogers can piece together a complete performance this afternoon, Mississippi State could easily put up enough points to win comfortably.

Betting Picks:

Mississippi State: Over (33.5) Team Total, Over (63.5) Total

Final Pick:

Mississippi State 41, Memphis 27