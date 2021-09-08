Watch: Mississippi State Players Discuss Week 1, Upcoming Matchup Against NC State

September 8, 2021
Watch: Mississippi State Players Discuss LA Tech Win, Upcoming NC State Matchup for Week Two

Mississippi State players met with the media Tuesday ahead of this weekend's matchup against NC State.
Mississippi State was able to slide past LA Tech last week in a game that came down to a last-minute missed field goal.

This time around, as the Bulldogs face the NC State Wolfpack in Week 2, they'll look to win in a bit more solid fashion that doesn't hang in the balance of whether or not a kicker makes a field goal attempt with two seconds to go.

The players seem to have the right mentality going into the second game of the season with an aim to go 2-0.

"I think we've responded well," wide receiver Jamire Calvin said. "We've moved on to the next opponent and we're focused on getting better this week... that's one of the main focuses, just being mentally tough... consistency is the most important thing right now." 

Watch below to hear everything Calvin, Jaden Crumedy and Collin Duncan had to say on Tuesday evening:

