Mississippi State vs. NC State: Looking Into the All-Time Series Ahead of Saturday

This will be a game to watch as the Bulldogs look to go 2-0.

Non-conference games against what most of us look at as an automatic win against a "lesser opponent" are not guaranteed victories.

Mississippi State (1-0) reflected that on Saturday as it somehow managed to show what it looked like at its absolute worst and what it looked like at its absolute best on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium when the Bulldogs slid past LA Tech, 35-34.

This week, the Bulldogs will look to win in better fashion as NC State (1-0) travels to Starkville this weekend. The Wolfpack is coming off a 45-0 shutout victory over USF, and they will certainly be looking to continue to build on that momentum in Week 2.

So, how have things shaken out between MSU and NC State in the past?

Looking at the all-time series, the two teams are tied, so this becomes even more of an intriguing matchup as we wait to see which team will break it.

The Bulldogs have met the Wolfpack six times (3-3) and were the last team to get the victory in the matchup's history back in 2015 when they faced off in the Belk Bowl.

With current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at the helm, the Bulldogs recorded a dominant 51-28 victory. Prescott completed 25-of-42 passes for 380 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

MSU lost the meeting before that one, in 1995 when NC State came out on top by a small margin with 28-24 victory in the Peach Bowl.

In the three meetings preceeding that loss in Atlanta, MSU has a 1-2 record with a 26-10 win in Raleigh (1940), a 6-0 loss in Starkville (1931) and another shutout loss, 14-0 in Raleigh (1930).

It will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs can win two consecutive over the Wolfpack when they clash on Saturday on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on MSU's home turf.