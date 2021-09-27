Mississippi State vs Texas A&M: Where the All-Time Series Stands

Mississippi State will look to move to 3-2 as it faces Texas A&M on Saturday.

Saturday's game between Mississippi State (2-2) and Texas A&M (3-1) will serve as a tiebreaker in a sense.

Looking at the all-time series between the two teams, Texas A&M is on a two-game winning streak, with the overall record standing at 7-7. Whoever gets the victory this weekend will pull ahead by a small margin.

The last time the Aggies won against the Bulldogs was last year on Oct. 17 when they took a 28-14 road victory in Starkville. In that game, former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond completed 13-of-23 passes for 139 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Isaiah Spiller propelled the ground attack, recording 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

At quarterback for Mississippi State, we saw both then-true freshman passer Will Rogers and graduate transfer KJ Costello take snaps. Costello completed 15-of-22 passes for 99 yards and one interception, while Rogers was good for 15-of-18 passes for 120 yards with one touchdown.

The Aggies won the meeting before that one as well, coming out with the 49-30 win over State in their own house in College Station on Oct. 26, 2019.

The last time MSU defeated Texas A&M was on Oct. 27, 2018 when the Bulldogs bested the Aggies, 28-13 in Davis Wade Stadium. In that game, quarterback Nick Fitzgerald dominated, completing 14-of-22 passes for 241 yards with two passing touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 88 yards on the ground and two scores.

The Aggies generated a mere 61 rushing yards between three different players that day, as Mond completed 23-of-46 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

As of now, the Aggies' largest margin of victory over the Bulldogs stands at 41-7 (1912) with the longest winning streak being two games (2012-2013 and 2019-2020). MSU's largest-ever margin of victory over A&M was 35-14 (2017) with the longest win streak sitting at three games (2016-2018).

This time around, MSU enters the game coming off a tough 28-25 loss to LSU after a comeback effort that came up just short. A&M also comes off a loss after falling 20-10 to an Arkansas Razorbacks team that has shocked us all this year.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out as the two teams face each other at 6 p.m. CT at Kyle Field on Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.