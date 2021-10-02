Live Updates: Mississippi State Continues Through SEC Play With Road Matchup Against Texas A&M

Mississippi State looks to get a much-needed win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

Mississippi State (2-2) lost its second consecutive game of the season when it fell 28-25 to the visiting LSU Tigers in Starkville last weekend. Now, the Bulldogs are looking to return to the win column as they continue SEC play against the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) on the road Saturday.

The Aggies are listed as a favorite with the point spread standing at (-7), according to SI Sportsbook after suffering their first loss of the season this past Saturday when they fell 20-10 to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Getting a win in a hostile environment like the one at Kyle Field will be no easy task for the Bulldogs, but it's one you get the sense they desperately need to fulfill to get some momentum flowing again.

You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT in College Station.

