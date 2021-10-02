How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes on Texas A&M in Week 5

How to tune in to this weekend's matchup between the Bulldogs and the Aggies.

Mississippi State (2-2) has now dropped two games in a row with its most recent loss coming in a narrow 28-25 fall to LSU last weekend in Davis Wade Stadium.

Next up, the Bulldogs will face the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) on the road, who are also coming off a loss -- their first of the season after they fell 20-10 to an Arkansas Razorbacks team that's been more impressive than just about anyone expected them to be.

This is almost certain to be a hard-fought game between both teams, with MSU entering the game as a bit of an underdog heading into a hostile environment, continuing to move through Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies are favored by (-7), according to SI Sportsbook.

Here's what you need to know about catching the matchup Saturday:

Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 2

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)