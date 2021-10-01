A Mississippi State Win Over Texas A&M Seems to be the Perfect Formula to Silence Critics of Mike Leach, Air Raid Offense

October 1, 2021
Win at Kyle Field Could Silence Critics of Mike Leach, Air Raid

After Mississippi State dropped two in a row, some are placing the blame in the wrong area.
Mississippi State heads to College Station with quite a bit stacked against it. 

After two tough losses early in the season, the team faces more questions than answers. It is important to note, though, that there is much promise, even in defeat. Two made field goals is all that it would take to undoubtedly silence the growing unrest within the Mississippi State fan base. 

Five points and competent officiating is the only difference between 4-0 and 2-2. People forget that.

Many people within the fan base have already been lobbying around names for a future head coach, a mere 15 games into Mike Leach’s tenure. While it is frustrating to have dropped nine of those, moving on from one of the top coaches in the sport is hardly the answer. One may be able to argue that a healthy Brandon Ruiz makes the difference in at least one of those losses this season, though that is a conversation for another time.

One of the biggest games of Mike Leach’s tenure, in my opinion, is in front of us. Texas A&M is a ranked team that is coming off a tough, physical loss. 

The Aggies are banged up across the board on offense, including at starting quarterback. If there was ever a chance to steal a big-time, road win over a ranked opponent, the stars are aligned here. Though, as the SEC shows week in and week out, it will hardly be a walk in the park.

The Texas A&M defense has been one of the best units in the country, especially at stopping the pass. Through its first four games, the Aggies have surrendered an average of 119.50 passing yards per contest to pair with allowing a total of two passing touchdowns. 

These impressive defensive stats ties directly into the importance of this game. It will open the eyes to the naysayers of the Air Raid. Win or lose, MSU will move the ball against a stingy pass defense. While that might seem minuscule to many fans who strictly want to see an increase in the win column, it would be an answer to the fans who insist the offense is not improving.

Last year, Mississippi State threw for only a combined 219 yards against Texas A&M at home. Fans want a measuring stick game from last year, here we go. Winning in College Station would silence some of the critics, but more importantly, an overall better performance from last year would make all the difference.

