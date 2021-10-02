By the Numbers: Previewing Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

Mississippi State will play their fifth game of the season as they face off against a talented Texas A&M team on Saturday evening in College Station.

Here are five statistics to pay attention to heading into the matchup.

Average Pass Yards Per Game: MSU 364, TAMU 227

Mississippi State's Air Raid offense has proven to be effective so far this year. The team is averaging 364 yards per game this season, as opposed to 296 last season. They also average nearly 140 more passing yards than the 15th ranked Aggies. Although the Bulldogs struggled some in their first four games, there is no denying that Mike Leach's offense can be very successful when executed correctly. The Texas A&M defense has only given up around 120 passing yards per game this season, so the Bulldogs will need to attack early and often if they want to compete.

Average Rush Yards Per Game: MSU 63, TAMU 169

An average of 63 rushing yards in a game is low, but it is still 20 more yards than Mississippi State averaged last season. While the Bulldogs use an offensive scheme that revolves strictly around passing, Texas A&M runs a more traditional and balanced offense. Mississippi State's defense only allows an average of 71 rushing yards per game, but they will have to be ready to face a talented offense that will attack both through the air and on the ground.

Average Yards Per Play: MSU 5.7, Texas A&M 5.8

The Bulldogs and the Aggies are nearly identical in the average amount of yards they gain on each play. This demonstrates the effectiveness of the offensive schemes used by each team. The ranked Texas A&M team is able to gain nearly 6 yards on every play by running a well-balanced offense. However, the younger Mississippi State team is able to do the same using the Air Raid offense. Defensively, Mississippi State and Texas A&M give up an average of 5.3 and 4.4 yards per play, respectively. That leaves a more than one yard difference between the Bulldogs' average yards per play and the Aggies' average yards allowed per play. The Bulldog offense will need to work to close this gap in their favor in order to sustain longer drives and have more scoring opportunities.

Average Yards Given Up Per Game: MSU 324, TAMU 290

Mississippi State has always been a strong defensive team, but they will be challenged against a Texas A&M team that averages 396 yards per game. The majority of the yards given up come through the air, which might be in the Bulldogs favor this week. The Aggies are having to use second string quarterback Zach Calzada due to an injury against starter Haynes King in the second game of the season. In a little less than three games this season, Calzada has thrown for 609 yards, and only six touchdowns to go with four interceptions. Mississippi State's defense needs to put the pressure on Calzada early to force mistakes often.

Average Penalty Yards Per Game: MSU 64, TAMU 61

Mississippi State has struggled to control penalties this season, but it looks as if Texas A&M is having the same problem. One major difference comes from the fact that the Aggies have committed 30 penalties- the Bulldogs have added six more than that. Despite that difference, the similarity in the penalty yards per game shows that Texas A&M has most likely been committing larger, more costly penalties. A few bonus yards or extended drives from penalties can help the Bulldogs, but the team cannot rely on any Texas A&M mistakes. Instead, Mississippi State must learn to cut penalties on their own. If they give up too many penalties, the Bulldogs will most likely find themselves struggling to keep up.