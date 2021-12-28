Mississippi State vs Texas Tech: How to Watch The AutoZone Liberty Bowl

The time for the reunion between Mike Leach and Texas Tech has come.

Tuesday's game between Mississippi State and Texas Tech is filled with former connections -- the most obvious being that Leach gave the program some the best days in its history when he served as the head coach from 2000-2009.

Sonny Cumbie, who was formerly one of Leach's quarterbacks with the Red Raiders, will serve as Tech's head coach in the interim after the team fired Matt Wells and hired Joey McGuire earlier this season.

The Bulldogs are a heavy favorite in this one and rightfully so -- Tech is a team in transition and there's an apparent difference looking at the talent level of both teams. But in this same stadium, State was given a firm reminder about "lesser opponents" and what they're capable of as it fell 31-29 to the Memphis Tigers earlier this season.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about tuning in to Tuesday's matchup, regardless of where you are:

Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

When: 5:45 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Dec. 28

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)