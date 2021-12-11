Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup Against Texas Tech

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Matchup With Texas Tech

    Mike Leach met with the media Saturday to discuss Mississippi State's upcoming bowl game against Texas Tech.
    Author:

    The 2021 regular season is now in the books for Mississippi State (7-5) and now the Bulldogs look ahead to the postseason matchup with Texas Tech (6-6) in the Liberty Bowl.

    It's an intriguing matchup for a host of reasons, but the two that stand out the most are the fact that Leach was the head coach of the program before his stint at Washington State, leading the Red Raiders to new heights from 2000-2009.

    Now, his former quarterback Sonny Cumbie is leading Texas Tech after the firing of Matt Wells earlier this season. Leach still believes that the school owes him money after a controversial firing and he hasn't forgotten about it either.

    "Maybe they'll deliver the check... we'll see what happens there," Leach said.

    Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say on Saturday:

