AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Three Predictions For Mississippi State vs Texas Tech

After more than one month without competing, Mississippi State (7-5) will face off against Texas Tech (6-6) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Bulldogs showed improvement as the season went on, but the Red Raiders will be very familiar with the Air Raid offense: Mike Leach coached at Texas Tech from 2000-2009 and went 84-43. The Bulldogs will also be without star offensive lineman Charles Cross and cornerback Martin Emerson, as the two have chosen to opt out of the matchup in preparation for the NFL Draft. MSU will have to work hard on both sides of the field to claim a victory over an underrated Big 12 foe.

With the history that surrounds head coach Mike Leach and the Texas Tech program, this game is bound to be tense and exciting. Here are three predictions for what fans can expect heading into Tuesday's matchup in Memphis.

1. It will be a high-scoring affair.

Texas Tech's defense gives up an average of roughly 32 points per game, while the Bulldogs give up a little over 25. Although Mississippi State definitely looks better on defense, they have struggled at points this season. The Red Raiders use a balanced rushing and passing attack, meaning that they will be more unpredictable and have the ability to score just about any way. Luckily for State, Texas Tech is ranked No. 118 in passing defense, so quarterback Will Rogers and his group of wide receivers should be able to move up and down the field pretty swiftly. Don't expect this to be a defensive shutout-- the teams will probably trade scores pretty quickly throughout the night.

2. WR Austin Williams will rebound after his Egg Bowl performance.

This season, wide receiver Austin Williams has shown out week after week. He has been one of the most steady and reliable players on Mississippi State's offense, despite not scoring the most touchdowns. Although Williams struggled against Ole Miss with only two receptions for 24 yards, his rebound from that performance will be much bigger than anyone can imagine. Even if he doesn't beat his career high of three touchdowns-- which occurred against Tennessee State on Nov. 20-- expect him to have over 100 yards in receptions and at least one score. Williams hasn't totaled more than 75 receiving yards this season, and he is long overdue for a big game against a quality opponent.

3. LB Jett Johnson will have a career game.

Linebacker Jett Johnson has made huge strides this season, but he will have his work cut out for him this week. In the wake of the departure of former Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule earlier this month, Johnson will have a much bigger role than he has at any point this season. So far this year, Johnson has totaled 84 tackles, six tackles-for-losses and two fumble recoveries. He had his best game of the season against Ole Miss, when he accounted for 11 total tackles and had an interception that he returned for 48 yards. Against a team with a heavy rushing attack, Johnson should have a field day as the leader on defense.