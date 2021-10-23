Live Football Updates: Mississippi States Faces Vanderbilt

Mississippi State looks to get its fourth win of the season as it travels to Nashville on Saturday.

Mississippi State (3-3) looks to get back on the right side of the win column on Saturday in Nashville as the Bulldogs face the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5).

Both teams are coming off of tough losses -- MSU dropped last week's game, 49-9 to the Alabama Crimson Tide, while Vanderbilt came painfully close to getting its first SEC win of the season with a 21-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Both Vanderbilt and MSU look much improved this year compared to last year, and while the Bulldogs are heavy favorites, it's important to remember how close last year's game was when the Bulldogs pulled off the 24-17 victory in Davis Wade Stadium.

You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT in Vanderbilt Stadium.

First Quarter:

- Vanderbilt wins the toss, elects to defer

- RB Jo'Quavious Marks leaves the field with trainers after pushing into Vanderbilt territory. Marks appeared to roll his own ankle.

- QB Will Rogers connects with WR Makai Polk for the touchdown. Mississippi State leads Vanderbilt, 7-0. (11:18)

- Marks re-enters the game for MSU

- K Brandon Ruiz's 36-yard field goal is good. Mississippi State leads Vanderbilt, 10-0. (01:53)

- Vanderbilt QB Mike Wright connects with WR Devin Boddie for 61 yards -- Vanderbilt's longest offensive play of the season.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: MISSISSIPPI STATE LEADS VANDERBILT, 10-0.

Second Quarter:

- Vanderbilt K Joseph Bulovas' 27-yard field goal attempt is good. Mississippi State leads Vanderbilt, 10-3. (14:55)