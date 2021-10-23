Mississippi State Takes on Vanderbilt: How to Watch

Everything you need to know about tuning in to Saturday afternoon's matchup between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State football (3-3) is looking to bounce back from a tough 49-9 home loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide that came just one week after the Bulldogs recorded a 26-22 statement win over the Texas A&M Aggies just one week before.

Their upcoming opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) are also aiming to get back to the win column after dropping last week's game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 21-20 in a contest that looked like it could result in their first conference victory this season as the team now sits at 0-3 in SEC play.

With both teams looking significantly improved from last year, this will undoubtedly be an interesting game to keep an eye on.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 23

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)