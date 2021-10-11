Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt

    • October 11, 2021
    Mississippi State improved to 3-2 after its latest win over a formerly No. 15-ranked Texas A&M team and will face Alabama (5-1) up next on the schedule.

    It's the toughest game on the Bulldogs' schedule as they head down the stretch, and will serve as a good checkpoint as to just how closely this team can play top-notch competition after it made a statement in College Station.

    After the Alabama game, MSU will hit the road to face a struggling Vanderbilt team that currently sits at 2-4 after dropping 42-0 to Florida with South Carolina on the road to play next.

    Kickoff is set for the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Commodores is set for 3 p.m. CT on Oct. 23. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

