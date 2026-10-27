Mississippi State Weighs Billy Puckett, A.J. Swann as Kamario Taylor’s Status Remains Uncertain

As Mississippi State awaits word on Kamario Taylor’s status, the question is how the offense can regroup and adjust schematically for the Texas game on Saturday. That will start with answering the quarterback question for the Bulldogs.

This week at practice, head coach Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs’ staff will have to evaluate who gives the team its best chance against the No. 11 Longhorns.

The first option is Billy Puckett. Puckett finished a combined 33 of 50 for one touchdown and two interceptions against LSU and Oklahoma. He has demonstrated great arm strength and talent, along with an exciting mobile skill set similar to Kamario Taylor’s. You can see what he’s capable of on his feet from plays like his long rushing gain in the second quarter against Oklahoma, which put State in position to score.

But managing the offense and limiting turnovers remain questions for Puckett, who fumbled away the football on the following play.

Another opportunity slipped away after Puckett threaded a crucial throw to Zion Ragins, who used his speed after the catch to reach the Sooners’ 1-yard line, giving the Bulldogs a chance to get within one score with just over eight minutes remaining. However, a holding penalty erased the gain, and Puckett threw an interception on the next play.

During Monday’s press conference, Lebby was asked whether he could make schematic adjustments to help whichever quarterback starts Saturday.

“Absolutely. I have to put those guys in great positions of success, and what I talked to them about nonstop on (Sunday) and (Monday) was the layups. I talk about them all the time. There’s nothing more important when your backup quarterback is going in and playing than to make the lay-ins . Got to put them in a position to be able to do those things. Again, the expectation is to go out and execute the way we need to sustain and go score points, and our guys understand that, and they’ll be a lot better for it.”

Meanwhile, the other option is A.J. Swann. Swann previously had significant playing time at Vanderbilt, starting 12 games for the Commodores in 2022 and 2023. Vanderbilt finished 5-7 and 2-10 in those seasons.

He played at LSU in 2024 but saw limited action, completing two of four passes for 10 yards. Last season, he was at Appalachian State, posting a 2-4 record as a starter and completing 130 of 222 passes (58.6%) for 1,495 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Lebby pointed to Swann’s experience when discussing what he brings to Mississippi State’s offense.

“Man, he’s done it. He’s played inside this conference, he’s played a lot of snaps. His maturity gives us something that we don’t have in that room without Kamario. So for me, that’s a huge piece of it,” he said.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times in their last three outings, making ball security an important part of the quarterback decision.

“Again, being able to take care of the ball will be a huge piece of it,” Lebby said.

“As we evaluate those two guys, who gives us the best opportunity to go win the game, we will ultimately be making the decision as we get close to kickoff,” Lebby said.