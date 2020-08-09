Mississippi State adds another receiver to 2021 football class as instate talent Jacobi Moore commits to Bulldogs

Mississippi State continues to stock up on receivers to help run head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense in the future.

The Bulldogs already had three wideouts committed in their Class of 2021, then on Saturday night, Jacobi Moore out of Harrison Central High School in Gulfport pledged to stay instate and play collegiately at MSU.

Moore, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, joins Thodore Knox, Malik Nabers and Brandon Buckhaulter as receivers who have committed to Mississippi State. Knox, Nabers and Buckhaulter all have four-star ratings from at least one recruiting service. Moore adds to the talent at the position in this class.

At Harrison Central last year, Moore hauled in 22 passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed 26 times for 128 yards and three scores. Now, he plans on one day soon using his skill set to be a weapon for Leach's high-powered offense.

Moore is the 16th commit in MSU's Class of 2021. With several commitments over the last couple of weeks, the Bulldogs have slowly started to climb in the national team recruiting rankings.

MSU now currently has a consensus Top 40 class. Rivals ranks the Bulldogs at 36th in the nation and 10th in the Southeastern Conference, ahead of South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. Meanwhile 247Sports places the Bulldogs' class at 40th in the country and 11th in the SEC ahead of Kentucky, Vandy and Ole Miss. It bears noting that 247Sports hasn't yet given ratings to Moore, defensive lineman Tre'von Marshall and offensive lineman Gabe Cavazos. Once those players receive ratings, it will likely give MSU's overall team rating a boost.

Regardless, Moore's commitment further solidifies a strong crop of receivers that has pledged to continue their football careers in Starkville.

