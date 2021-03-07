Instate linebacker Khalid Moore commits to Bulldogs

One of the state of Mississippi's top prospects says he's made his collegiate decision and he has declared his future is in Starkville.

Khalid Moore – a linebacker from Poplarville (Mississippi) High School – announced on Sunday that he has committed to Mississippi State. The following was posted on Moore's Twitter account revealing the news:

Moore chose MSU over multiple other offers. Those included opportunities at Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, Navy, South Alabama and Tulane. He of course can't make his decision final until at least the early football signing period this coming December. However assuming Moore indeed follows through with his commitment, the Bulldogs are getting a four-star player per Rivals, and a high three-star performer per 247Sports.

Both 247Sports and Rivals have Moore rated among the state of Mississippi's Top 10 2022 prospects, regardless of position. He worked his way up those rankings with a strong 2020 season in which he recorded 85 tackles with nine tackles for loss and five sacks for Poplarville.

Moore becomes the fifth verbal commitment and first linebacker in MSU's 2022 class. He joins fellow Bulldog pledges Jacarius Clayton (offensive lineman), Jaterrious Elam (defensive back), Dakota Jordan (athlete) and Jackson Cannon (offensive lineman).

State's 2022 group is currently rated as the country's 23rd-best class per Rivals. It's 24th in the nation according to 247Sports. However it bears remembering it's still extremely early in the recruiting process with most schools not even a third of the way to putting their classes together.

