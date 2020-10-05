SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State-Texas A&M game time set

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State now has a game time set for its October 17 home contest against Texas A&M. 

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the Bulldogs and Aggies will kick off at 3 p.m. that Saturday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

Here is the SEC's full slate for all games of October 17, along with times and television networks. All times are central:

  • Auburn at South Carolina - 11 a.m. on ESPN or SEC Network
  • Kentucky at Tennessee - 11 a.m. on ESPN or SEC Network
  • LSU at Florida - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Ole Miss at Arkansas - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Texas A&M at Mississippi State - 3 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Vanderbilt at Missouri - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Georgia at Alabama - 7 p.m. on CBS

