Mississippi State-Texas A&M game time set

Mississippi State now has a game time set for its October 17 home contest against Texas A & M.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday that the Bulldogs and Aggies will kick off at 3 p.m. that Saturday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

Here is the SEC's full slate for all games of October 17, along with times and television networks. All times are central:

Auburn at South Carolina - 11 a.m. on ESPN or SEC Network

Kentucky at Tennessee - 11 a.m. on ESPN or SEC Network

LSU at Florida - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Ole Miss at Arkansas - 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas A & M at Mississippi State - 3 p.m. on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Missouri - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Georgia at Alabama - 7 p.m. on CBS

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.