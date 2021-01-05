FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Report: MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett candidate for same job at Texas

Arnett orchestrated a strong Bulldog defense in 2020
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State's Zach Arnett recently agreed to an extension with the Bulldogs, but it appears MSU's defensive coordinator remains a hot commodity.

According to a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Arnett has emerged as a top candidate to become defensive coordinator at Texas. New Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is attempting to fill out his staff and Dodd's sources indicate Arnett's name is near the top of Sarkisian's list. It's currently unclear what level of interest Arnett might have to head to the Lone Star State.

What is known though is that Arnett has already previously indicated he's just fine staying in Starkville if that's how it plays out. Cowbell Corner confirmed last month that Arnett had agreed to an extension with MSU. Terms of the deal aren't known, but it backed up Arnett's claim he made in early December that he's enjoying his time as a Bulldog.

"I absolutely love it here," Arnett said at the time. "First of all, I get to work with a fantastic head coach (in Mike Leach) who’s a future Hall of Famer obviously. For a young coach to get to learn from him and the other guys on the staff who’ve got a lot more years experience and a lot more knowledge, the opportunity to learn from those guys is incredibly invaluable. There are great players in this program. Obviously there’s really good football players, but they’re even better guys. I’ve absolutely loved it here. And I’m married with two young kids and I don’t think there’s a better place to raise a family."

It should come as no surprise though that Sarkisian might look to lure Arnett to Austin. Arnett, by almost any measure, led a State defense that far exceeded expectations in 2020. Even with a group hampered by depth concerns and youth – not to mention in-season injuries, opt-outs and COVID-19 issues – MSU finished fifth in the Southeastern Conference in total defense behind only Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky. And of course at the center of it all was Arnett pulling the strings.

“He’s meant everything,” MSU linebacker Erroll Thompson said of Arnett last month.

For more on what has turned Arnett into one of the country's top assistant coaches, check out this story on Arnett's journey – from starring in two sports as a high school athlete in New Mexico, all the way to MSU.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett coaches in a game earlier this season. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett coaches in a game earlier this season. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

20201003_FB_vs_Arkansas_Arnett_AP_06920
Football

Report: MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett candidate for same job at Texas

IMG_1160
Basketball

MSU looks to bounce back in home tilt against No. 13 Missouri

USATSI_15382359
Football

MSU quarterback Will Rogers reflects on rookie season

20210103_WB_vs_Kentucky_Jackson_AP_2122
Basketball

Wildcats outlast Bulldogs in overtime

USATSI_15389521
Basketball

Cats slip away from the Dogs: MSU falls to Kentucky in double OT

USATSI_15389074
Basketball

WATCH: Ben Howland discusses the double-overtime loss to Kentucky

20201202_WB_vs_NewOrleans_McCrayPenson_AP_1478
Basketball

Bulldogs and Wildcats to meet in Top-15 showdown

USATSI_9640715
Football

Bulldogs pick up coveted defensive end Deonte Anderson

USATSI_15251801
Basketball

Ben Howland previews MSU's game against Kentucky